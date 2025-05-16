  • Menu
Mangaluru’s Praja Soudha DC office set for grand opening by CM

Mangaluru: On Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the Rs. 75-crore Praja Soudha which is Dakshina Kannada district’s new Deputy Commissioner’s office in Padil.

The building blends Tulunadu heritage with modern technology, while also laying the foundation to transform the old DC office into a heritage site.

Spanning 2.53 lakh square feet across three floors, Praja Soudha is one of India’s largest DC office complexes.

It houses 23 departments, including Food, Civil Supplies, Mines and Geology, Disaster Management, and the Child Protection Unit, all under one roof, streamlining administrative services for Dakshina Kannada residents.

The complex boasts modern amenities like a spacious interface centre, a conference hall, a court hall, an auditorium, and a well-equipped DC chamber, designed for efficient public interaction.

Located in Padil, with seamless access via a four-lane road and proximity to the National Highway, the office is convenient for residents from other parts of Dakshina Kannada.

