Live
- India-Pakistan Ceasefire Holds After Air Base Attack
- Modi govt hits back: MPs to expose Pakistan’s terror exports worldwide
- Dr Laxman to deliver a talk at Commonwealth’s Asia-Pacific workshop in Fiji
- Miss World 2025 Contestants from 22 Asian Nations to Visit Pillalamarri Today
- Close shave for 8 as major fire breaks out in building
- Lokayukta conducts searches in assets case
- BIAL partners with KPMG to develop an innovative Generative AI Platform
- Union Minister Somanna flags off Gadag-Wadi railway project
- Mangaluru’s Praja Soudha DC office set for grand opening by CM
- Minister Nara Lokesh to Launch Major Solar Project in Anantapur
Mangaluru’s Praja Soudha DC office set for grand opening by CM
Mangaluru: On Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the Rs. 75-crore Praja Soudha which is Dakshina Kannada district’s new Deputy...
Mangaluru: On Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the Rs. 75-crore Praja Soudha which is Dakshina Kannada district’s new Deputy Commissioner’s office in Padil.
The building blends Tulunadu heritage with modern technology, while also laying the foundation to transform the old DC office into a heritage site.
Spanning 2.53 lakh square feet across three floors, Praja Soudha is one of India’s largest DC office complexes.
It houses 23 departments, including Food, Civil Supplies, Mines and Geology, Disaster Management, and the Child Protection Unit, all under one roof, streamlining administrative services for Dakshina Kannada residents.
The complex boasts modern amenities like a spacious interface centre, a conference hall, a court hall, an auditorium, and a well-equipped DC chamber, designed for efficient public interaction.
Located in Padil, with seamless access via a four-lane road and proximity to the National Highway, the office is convenient for residents from other parts of Dakshina Kannada.