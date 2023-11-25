Massive Rice Misappropriation Unearthed in Ramanagara

Ramanagara: Approximately 1,600 quintals of rice, valued at Rs 50 lakh, were found to be misappropriated from the ration food distribution warehouse of the Agricultural Produce Co-operative marketing Society (TAPCMS) near Satanur Circle in Channapatnam taluk, Ramanagara. The misappropriation came to light when District Food Department deputy Director, conducted check.

The supervisor of the warehouse, Chandru, has been taken into police custody following a complaint filed against him. TAPCMS, authorized to distribute ration food to 67 ration centers in the taluk, used to dispatch rice from the warehouse to these centers each month. To ensure sufficient stock, one month's ration rice was stored in advance. Before monthly distribution to fair price shops, it was imperative to adjust the remaining unrationed stock in the shops and distribute the remaining ration rice. This process required the signature and verification of Taluk Food Inspectors and Shirestedars on the warehouse's computer system.

An anomaly emerged when despite adequate documentation and stock information provided to the district food branch, officials neglected to act on the rice shortage in the warehouse. Investigations revealed discrepancies in the records, leading to the filing of a complaint against warehouse supervisor Chandru. The warehouse has been sealed.

While allegations of negligence are directed at Taluk Food Branch officials for the misuse of 1,600 quintals of rice, the management board and officials of TAPCMS also face criticism. The warehouse supervisor, food inspector, and headmaster are considered fully responsible until the distribution of ration food from the warehouse to the fair price shop is completed. The Food Inspector and authorities failure to act on the information available on the food web regarding the warehouse stock contributed to the massive rice misappropriation.

Despite the mismanagement, ration distribution has proceeded smoothly to the 68 fair price shops under this warehouse, ensuring the supply chain's integrity. Officer Ramya, from the District Food Branch, emphasized that corrective actions will be taken to prevent future issues.