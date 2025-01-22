MB Patil engages with industry leaders at Delhi Roadshow to boost Karnataka’s investment appeal

New Delhi: The Government of Karnataka, led by Shri M.B. Patil, Hon'ble Minister for Large and Medium Industries, successfully concluded a series of strategic roadshows in Delhi, engaging with industry leaders to explore investment opportunities and reaffirm Karnataka’s position as a global investment hub These discussions aimed to explore investment opportunities, foster strategic partnerships, and strengthen Karnataka’s position as a hub for innovation-driven industries. Key industry participants included senior representatives from companies such as ITC Ltd, ReNew Power, Samvardhana Motherson International Limited, Havells, KEI Industries, Dalmia, Flexibus. MB Patil has extended a formal invitation to all the companies to participate in the Global Investors Meet: Invest Karnataka 2025, scheduled for February 2025.

During the visit, MB Patil held key meetings with senior representatives from ITC Ltd, ReNew Power, and Samvardhana Motherson International Limited. ITC Ltd, known for its significant contributions to Karnataka’s food processing sector and luxury hospitality, outlined its plans to further expand operations in these areas. These investments aim to bolster local infrastructure, generate employment, and contribute to the state’s economic growth. ReNew Power, India’s leading renewable energy company, highlighted its roadmap to invest in Karnataka, including large-scale renewable energy projects with a capacity of 3-4 GW, wafer manufacturing units, battery manufacturing and recycling facilities, and the establishment of a skill development center to upskill the local workforce. Discussions with Samvardhana Motherson focused on advancing their planned project in Karnataka, with the state extending full support to ensure its timely execution.

Further engagements with Havells, KEI Industries, and Dalmia Cement showcased Karnataka’s appeal to diverse industries. Havells, a leader in electrical equipment and appliances, expressed interest in expanding its research and development (R&D) and associated manufacturing operations in Karnataka, leveraging the state’s strong innovation ecosystem. KEI Industries shared plans to establish a new cable manufacturing facility in Karnataka, with the government pledging support to facilitate smooth execution. Dalmia Cement, a major player in the cement sector, emphasized its commitment to enhancing existing investments in the state while exploring opportunities for further collaboration, aligned with Karnataka’s sustainable growth agenda.

The roadshows positioned Invest Karnataka 2025 as a premier summit for innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth. Themed ‘Reimagining Growth,’ the event will showcase advancements across sectors such as electronics, healthcare, space technology, and advanced manufacturing. The inaugural Future of Innovation Expo will feature live demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies, further cementing Karnataka’s reputation as a global leader in innovation.With dedicated country pavilions and exclusive sessions, the Global Investors Meet will foster international partnerships while celebrating Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage, presenting a comprehensive vision of the state’s vibrant and dynamic ecosystem.