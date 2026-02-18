MedGenome launches #AnswersThatMatter, a digital public awareness campaign urging early cancer detection

Bengaluru: MedGenome, India’s leading genomics-driven diagnostics and research services company, announced the launch of a digital film as part of its cancer awareness campaign - #AnswersThatMatter. The campaign seeks to demystify genetic testing and encourage Indians to embrace it as a vital tool for informed health decisions, not only for themselves, but for their families as well.





The Answer That Changed Our Story

The launch marks the beginning of a long-term initiative by MedGenome, dedicated to raising awareness about cancer through a series of powerful real-life stories. The first film, which premiered on YouTube and is being promoted across all social media platforms, including LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram, aims to encourage early detection and precise risk stratification for better management of hereditary cancers. It encapsulates the essence of providing clarity and empowerment for families to fight the unknown with #AnswersThatMatter.





The film centers on the poignant real-life journey of Charu and her family as they confront a pattern of hereditary breast and ovarian cancer across generations. It begins with multiple cancer diagnoses among the older generation, ultimately cascading to her cousins, prompting the family to consider genetic testing for all the women in the family. Her personal story is truly inspiring as she navigates her family’s cancer diagnosis journey as a daughter and a sister, even as she discovers that she is a mutation carrier herself. With Dr. Geeta Kadayaprath, who has been a guiding force in supporting her family through this journey, she feels more in control today, thanks to the information that genetic testing has provided.





The film will be followed by a curated series of short explainer videos, expert interactions, and interactive activities, all of which will be hosted and actively promoted across MedGenome’s digital and social media platforms to maximize visibility, deepen audience engagement, and position genetic testing as a cornerstone of early intervention and positive patient outcomes. Through a digital rollout, the initiative will highlight how advances in genomics now make it possible to identify cancer risks long before the onset of symptoms, enabling families to take surveillance and prophylactic measures where needed. The campaign also addresses a common barrier to testing – the fear of results – by rephrasing genetic information as a powerful tool for preparedness rather than prognosis.





Today, thousands of people carry genetic mutations that significantly elevate the risk of breast and ovarian cancers, often long before any symptoms manifest, and these risks frequently go undetected until multiple family members are impacted. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in India, with 1 in 28 women likely to develop breast cancer during their lifetime. The incidence rates in India begin to rise in the early 30s and peak at ages 50-64 years.





With over 2 lakh women diagnosed in 2025 alone, the need for early detection is critical. According to an internal study conducted by MedGenome on a large hereditary cancer cohort, 25-30% of breast and ovarian cancer patients had a positive family history of the same or different cancer. What was most alarming was that approximately 25% of mutation carriers who had a positive family history were asymptomatic at the time of testing, which highlights the crucial role of genetic testing in families with a history of cancer.





Commenting on the campaign, Vedam Ramprasad, PhD, CEO, MedGenome Labs Ltd, said, “At MedGenome, our mission has been to enable early and accurate detection using omics-led insights. India's fight against cancer requires a shift towards proactive and preventive healthcare, and we believe this film offers a compelling perspective on the role of genetic testing in that journey. The campaign shows how understanding genetic risk for breast cancer can transform uncertainty into empowerment. Early diagnosis and risk stratification can significantly change the entire course of cancer care management.”





MedGenome’s campaign reflects the growing role of genomics and omics-based technologies in reshaping disease prevention, early detection, and personalized care in India. Medical experts note that carrying a mutation only increases the chances of developing the disease, this early piece of information allows for counselling, cascade testing across families, and timely clinical interventions that can significantly alter outcomes and improve the long- term quality of life.