Meet on caste, income certificate challenges for SC/ST communities

Bengaluru: The SCSA/TSA Jagruti Vedike organized a consultative meeting at Legislative House (LH) to address the present challenges faced by Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities across Bangalore and Karnataka in obtaining caste and income certificates. These certificates are crucial for accessing government schemes, education, and employment opportunities, yet systemic inefficiencies and discriminatory practices continue to create barriers.

The meeting brought together government officials, community leaders, and affected individuals to discuss the hurdles faced by 5000 SC/ST families, particularly those residing in the city’s 256 slums in accessing government benefits.

The meeting was also graced by the presence of Captain Manivanan, Principal Secretary, Rakesh Kumar, Social Welfare Commissioner and officials from the Revenue Department, including Tahsildars. The meeting provided a platform for community members to share real-life case studies and discuss possible solutions with the authorities.

The key issues highlighted during the discussion included documentation challenges for single women, widows, and individuals without formal educational records. Omission of sub-castes in certificates, limiting access to targeted benefits. Discrimination based on names reflecting other religions, violating constitutional rights. Income certificate irregularities affecting children’s access to educational schemes. Delays and harassment in government offices leading to reliance on middlemen.

Captain Manivanan, Principal Secretary, firmly instructed government officials, particularly Tahsildars, to prioritize respectful and transparent behaviour while addressing citizens’ grievances. He stated, “The attitude of officials must change. Public offices are meant to serve the people, not intimidate or harass them. It is unacceptable for citizens to feel disrespected or unheard when they approach government offices.”

He further added, “Officials must follow the law, conduct spot visits for verification, and ensure the process is smooth and efficient. Neglecting these responsibilities reflects poorly on the system. I am proposing a meeting with the Revenue Department Principal Secretary to address these issues and ensure accountability at all levels.”

The Social Welfare Commissioner, Rakesh Kumar noted the difficulties faced by individuals migrating from other states and underscored the necessity of obtaining certificates from their home states for further processing. Also, shared the toll-free helpline number 9482300400 of the Social Welfare department among the community to raise grievances regarding caste certificate. The consultation meeting was also attended by hundreds of representatives from various women’s organizations, including Savitri Bai Phule Mahila Sanghatane, Daksha Samaja Mahila Sanghatane, and Slum Mahila Sanghatane.

A former Rajya Sabha member, Dr. L Hanumanthaiah suggested that the government should consider issuing caste identity cards to streamline the process and ensure long-term solutions. He also emphasized the need for the appointment of a nodal officer within the Social Welfare Department to effectively address grievances faced by the SC/ST community. He also stressed the importance of conducting regular meetings to discuss caste certificate-related issues.

“This is a very serious matter that has not received much attention in recent times.

However, due to internal reservation policies, more people are now encountering challenges. I urge the Principal Secretary to take immediate action on this issue and ensure that regular follow-up meetings are held in the coming days,” she stated.

The forum expects actionable outcomes, including administrative reforms, policy recommendations, and better awareness among officials and communities.