Minister offers pooja at Bhagamandala ahead of Cauvery Teerthodhbhava

Madikeri: The district administration has made all the preparations to host annual Cauvery Tula Sankramana to be held on Tuesday at 1.27 am at Tala cauvery , the birth place of river Cauvery. The special rituals and preparations taking place at Talakaveri and Bhagamandala since the 27th of September. District In-charge Minister Bosaraju visited Talacauvery and Bhagandala to review the arrangements. His visit included a special pooja at the Bhagandeshwara temple in Bhagamandala ,marking the beginning of the traditional lighting of the lamp (Nanda Deepa), which will remain lit for the next month.

The Nanda Deepa, which is traditionally lit on this occasion, will continue to burn until next month. This year, the festival occurs late at night, and both the district administration and the government have been diligently working to ensure all necessary preparations are in place to facilitate the event. Minister N.S. Bosaraju expressed his confidence in the smooth execution of the J teertodhbhava. He also reviewed preparations at the Bhagandeshwar Temple and Talacauvery shrines. The preparations are in full swing at Bhagamandala, and the Talacauvery temples in anticipation of the holy Teerthodhbhava celebration. Minister Bosaraju was accompanied by Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna during the inspection. Deputy commissioner Venkat Raja briefed the minister on the construction of a stage for cultural and religious programs, the establishment of barricades for convinience of devotees and other necessary arrangements. The focus is on ensuring that devotees have a seamless and spiritually enriching experience.

The minister assured that proper facilities and arrangements, such as food distribution, medical assistance, and ambulance services, will be provided to make the event safe and comfortable for devotees. In terms of security, there will be a significant police presence, under the leadership of SP , one ASP , two Deputy Superintendents, nine Inspectors, 15 Sub-Inspectors, 30 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 350 head constables, and other police personnel, including Home Guards, ensuring the safety of the event. KSRTC Depot Manager Mehbooba Ali said that additional buses will be deployed on the Madikeri- Talacauvery routes to meet the transportation needs of the devotees. According to sources nearly 50 thousand crowd would witness Teerthodhbhava. The devotees from Chennai, Tamil Nadu would also visit the shrine along with devotees from various districts of state.