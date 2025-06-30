MIT-Bengaluru Reports Stellar Placements, Rs. 52 LPA Top Offer in First Graduating Batch

Bengaluru: Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), a premier constituent of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru, has reported an impressive placement season, with its first graduating batch landing top offers. The highest annual salary package stood at ₹52 lakh per annum (LPA), secured by Vijval Narayana, a B.Tech student from the Electronics and Communication Engineering department.

The placement drive for the 2025 graduating class drew participation from more than 250 recruiters across technology, consulting, finance, energy, and healthcare sectors.

Among the standout offers were:

₹22 LPA for Pradyota Kirtikar from the Computer Science department

₹18.6 LPA each for Himavarshini Beedala and Shreeya Khera from the CSE – AI & Cyber Security department

₹15 LPA for P. Yasmeen Begum from the Information Technology department

Internship outcomes were equally encouraging, with the highest stipend reaching ₹1.1 lakh per month. The average and median stipends were ₹38,000 and ₹30,000 per month, respectively.

Speaking on the achievement, Prof. (Dr) Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice-Chancellor of MAHE Bengaluru, said, “At MAHE Bengaluru, we are committed to producing industry-ready professionals by aligning our curriculum with market needs. These exceptional outcomes are a reflection of that commitment.”

Dr. Iven Jose, Director of MIT Bengaluru, added, “Being situated in Karnataka’s technology hub gives our students unique exposure to innovation and entrepreneurship. Our pedagogy is rooted in hands-on learning and interdisciplinary engagement, preparing graduates for real-world challenges.”

Key Recruiters

Some of the marquee names that took part in this year’s recruitment drive include Microsoft, Amazon, McKinsey & Company, Intel, Goldman Sachs, Shell, Philips, Infosys, TCS, Saviynt, HPE, Unilever, Swiggy, Cognizant, BlackRock, Komprise, Dell, Capgemini, Siemens Healthineers, LumiQ, and Optum.

MIT Bengaluru is part of MAHE, which ranked 4th in the NIRF 2024 University Rankings, and is fast emerging as a key player in Bengaluru’s higher education and research ecosystem.