Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Modi scared of Kharge; claims D K Shivakumar

Second list likely on March 20

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started the election campaign from Kalaburagi as he is scared of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Speaking to reporters at the KPCC office here, he said, “Modi has started his campaign from Karnataka, especially Kalaburagi.

That shows the he is scared of Kharge.

Congress will win 20 seats in Karnataka including Kalaburagi parliamentary constituency.”

Asked about the second list, he said, “Today, we are going to Mumbai to participate in the valedictory of Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra. The Congress Election Committee meeting will be held on March 19 and the list may be out on March 20.”

“The Guarantee implementation committee members meeting will be held on March 21 at the state, district and taluk levels.

We are going to assign Lok Sabha election responsibilities to them at the meeting,” he added.

