Music concert on Dec 8 to raise funds for SPB memorial, museum

Bengaluru: To honour the life and legacy of the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, a memorial and museum are set to be built in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. Known as a “Voice Magician,” SP Balasubrahmanyam captured the hearts of millions by singing over 50,000 songs in 16 languages, including Kannada. In support of this monumental initiative, a grand live musical concert will be held in Bengaluru on December 8. The event is scheduled to take place at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, located near Kanakapura Road, Konanakunte Cross. The concert will feature popular Kannada songs originally sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam, performed by celebrated playback singers Rajesh Krishnan, Vijay Prakash, and his son SP Charan, who will also host the event.

During a press conference held in Bengaluru on Thursday, SP Charan, son of the late SP Balasubrahmanyam, announced the plans for the memorial and the upcoming concert.

“SPB’s five-decade-long career was a golden era for Indian music. His mellifluous voice brought life to thousands of songs, which continue to resonate in the hearts of people across generations. This memorial and museum are being envisioned to honour his immense contributions to the world of music and inspire future generations,” SP Charan said.