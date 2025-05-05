Mysore-based Jireh Cardiodogi Solutions launches Hrudal mobile app

Bengaluru: The unique and innovative Hrudal Mobile App, introduced by healthcare solutions firm Jireh Cardiodigi in Bengaluru on Sunday, is looking to improve health outcomes in India by reducing morbidity and mortality through better emergency access, diagnostics and preventive care.

Jireh Cardiodigi Solutions Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2024 in Mysore, is on a mission to bridge the critical gaps in India’s healthcare system by combining digital innovation with on-ground support.

“With both an online and offline presence, we are dedicated to ensuring that healthcare resources are used effectively and are accessible to everyone, everywhere. Our mission is to significantly reduce the cost of diagnosis through technology and innovation,” said Dr David J Chelli, MD and CEO of Jireh Cardiodigi Solutions Pvt Ltd, while launching the app.

As non-communicable diseases like heart conditions, diabetes and hypertension rise due to stress, sedentary lifestyles, and low health awareness, the need for proactive, connected, and affordable healthcare has grown. While a wide range of healthcare services are available in India — from Primary Care to Tertiary Care — there is often a disconnect between patients and the services they need. Lack of information or improper transport maybe some of the reasons for this disconnect.

This is where the Hrudal App comes in. “Our flagship digital platform, HRUDAL, is designed to make healthcare more accessible, affordable, and timely. It will be the first mobile App which will have 15 Health Care Provider Entities under a single platform covering all the 800 districts of India,” Chelli said.

Through this all-in-one mobile app, users can access emergency services – 24/7 ambulance coordination for critical situations, order medicines to the doorstep, book diagnostic services (lab technicians) at home, schedule physiotherapy and rehabilitation at home, find verified doctors and hospitals with the help of detailed directories including services offered and estimated costs. The app can also help the users to access discounts and transparent pricing and help promote cost awareness for better decision-making.

The Member of Parliament, Bangalore Rural, Dr. CN Manjunath said “Together with healthcare professionals, startups, and the government, the organisation is looking to shape a healthier India— one connection at a time. It is a great initiative that’ll help improve medical standards in the country.”

There will also be value added programs targeting 6 categories of clients (general public, patients, doctors and student of medical, nursing and paramedical courses.)

General Public: Apart from providing free to air, healthcare information and guidance this population will have regular updates in preventive health. Will get dedicated guidance both in times of emergency and other times. Will be eligible for extra discounts.

Patients: This population apart from the above sops will also get EMR facility to store all his medical records electronically and will also get to connect with any doctor anywhere in the world for opinion through VC.

Doctors: They will get access to our E-Library for all journals and text books. Will be having regular and recognised continuing medication education (CME) by the leaders in the field. Will also be aiding in job vacancies.

Students: {Medical, Nursing and Paramedical} They will be having regular coaching classes (live and recorded).