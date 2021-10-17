  • Menu
Mysuru Rail Museum illumination extended till October 24

x

Highlights

Mysuru: Keeping in mind tourist rush post- Dasara, the South Western Railway, Mysuru division, has extended illumination of railway museum by another nine days, till October 24.

The museum will be open from 10 am to 8 pm.

The museum has been attracting a large number of visitors since the beginning of the Dasara festivities.

A record number of over 3,500 visited the museum on Friday and this trend is expected to continue for some more time, according to Dr Manjunatha Kanamadi, Sr Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO.

More On
