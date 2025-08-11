NAAC certifies CMR University with ‘A’ grade accreditation

Bengaluru: CMR University, Bengaluru, has been accredited with an ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The university achieved this feat in its first cycle of accreditation for a period of five years.

The NAAC team inspected CMR University based on seven criteria, including curriculum, teaching methodologies, research and innovation, infrastructure, student support, governance, and institutional best practices.

These benchmarks reflect the university’s commitment to maintaining high academic standards and nurturing an environment of excellence.

Dr. H.B. Raghavendra, Vice-Chancellor of CMR University, attributed this achievement to the dedicated leadership team, teaching and non-teaching staff, students, alumni, and other stakeholders.

He emphasized that the university’s vision drives its faculty and staff to deliver value-based education, empowering students to become competent professionals and responsible leaders who contribute to society and the nation.

The Management has congratulated the Vice-Chancellor, faculty, staff, students, and all stakeholders for their collective efforts in securing this milestone and expressed confidence in the university’s continued pursuit of excellence.

CMR University remains committed to continuous improvement, ensuring that quality education and innovation remain at the core of its academic framework.