Need to start cancer hospital in all districts: CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that our government is concerned about the working classes getting the free treatment without any burden.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the Peripheral Cancer Center of the Kidwai Memorial Cancer Institute the inauguration of the Medical Research Institute for Girls.

It was me who sanctioned district hospital, trauma center and Kidwai hospital to Mysore. Rs 40 crores has already been given and Rs 50 crores will be sanctioned again. There is also a demand for a nephrology center. He said that this will be considered seriously and necessary action will be taken, he said.

The CM said that bone marrow treatment facility will be provided in Mysore as per Dr. Yatindra's request. Mysore is the fastest growing city after Bangalore. Therefore, all necessary medical facilities should be provided to Mysore, he said.

Treatment should not be a burden on the poor and working classes. It is our concern that they should get health treatment for free or at low cost, he said.

All necessary aid will be provided to Mysore city in our government’s tenure. We will uphold the pride of the heritage city, Mysore. We are committed to pay back to the people of Mysore district, the CM said.

Chamaraj Constituency MLA K Harish Gowda presided over the function and officials of Medical Education Department were present.












