Live
- Teppotsavam programme held at colourfully at Bhadrachalam
- Minister Blames Rahul Gandhi For Disruptions: 146 Opposition MPs Suspended In Winter Session Uproar
- VIPs Galore in Tirumala
- We will withdraw Hijab ban- CM
- Maha Cong MLA Sunil Kedar convicted in Nagpur co-op bank's Rs 150cr scam
- YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana conducts padayatra, shower praises on YS Jagan
- CBI court sends IRS officer to 7-yr RI for corruption conspiracy
- Why CID is repeatedly summoning husband of Calcutta HC judge, asks court
- Bengal municipalities case: ED tracks mysterious WhatsApp Group with Ayan Sil as group admin
- IND W v ENG W: Deepti becomes second woman cricketer to score fifties in first four Tests
Just In
Need to start cancer hospital in all districts: CM Siddaramaiah
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that our government is concerned about the working classes getting the free treatment without any burden.
Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that our government is concerned about the working classes getting the free treatment without any burden.
He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the Peripheral Cancer Center of the Kidwai Memorial Cancer Institute the inauguration of the Medical Research Institute for Girls.
It was me who sanctioned district hospital, trauma center and Kidwai hospital to Mysore. Rs 40 crores has already been given and Rs 50 crores will be sanctioned again. There is also a demand for a nephrology center. He said that this will be considered seriously and necessary action will be taken, he said.
The CM said that bone marrow treatment facility will be provided in Mysore as per Dr. Yatindra's request. Mysore is the fastest growing city after Bangalore. Therefore, all necessary medical facilities should be provided to Mysore, he said.
Treatment should not be a burden on the poor and working classes. It is our concern that they should get health treatment for free or at low cost, he said.
All necessary aid will be provided to Mysore city in our government’s tenure. We will uphold the pride of the heritage city, Mysore. We are committed to pay back to the people of Mysore district, the CM said.
Chamaraj Constituency MLA K Harish Gowda presided over the function and officials of Medical Education Department were present.