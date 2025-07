New BMTC Bus Services Launched Across Bengaluru for Easier Commutes

BMTC has launched five new bus paths to help people travel better in Bengaluru.

1. Shivajinagar to Kalkere

2 buses

Stops: Coles Park, Maruthi Sevanagar, Banaswadi, Horamavu ORR

Timings:

From Shivajinagar: 5:45 AM – 7:55 PM

From Kalkere: 6:40 AM – 9:20 PM

2. K Channasandra to Horamavu ORR

2 buses

Stops: Kalkere, Jayanthinagar Signal

Timings:

From K Channasandra: 6:35 AM – 9:30 PM

From Horamavu ORR: 6:10 AM – 9:10 PM

3. Budigere Cross to Sarjapur

4 buses

Stops: Seegehalli Gate, Kadugodi, Varthur, Dommasandra

Timings:

From Budigere Cross: 7:20 AM – 7:45 PM

From Sarjapur: 5:45 AM – 7:25 PM

4. Kengeri TTMC to Magadi

8 buses

Stops: Kommaghatta, Sulikere, Gulaganjanahalli Cross, Tavarekere, Cholanayakanahalli, Shanubhoganahalli, Thagachaguppe, Ranganathapura

Timings:

From Kengeri TTMC: 5:50 AM – 8:05 PM

From Magadi: 5:45 AM – 8:15 PM

5. Majestic to Upkar Layout

7 buses

Stops: Sujatha Talkies, Vijayanagar, Chandra Layout, Nagarabhavi Circle, ITI Layout, Muddayanapalya, RTO Office, Vishweshwraiah Layout

Timings:

From Majestic: 5:55 AM – 10:00 PM

From Upkar Layout: 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM

These new bus paths will help Bengaluru commuters travel easily and reduce traffic.