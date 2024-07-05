New in-charge for Karnataka BJP, Radhamohan Das Agarwal to take over

Bengaluru: Just as the Lok Sabha elections are over, significant developments are taking place in the Karnataka BJP. The news is spreading that there has been a discussion about the change of the state president and the leader of the opposition party. Its central high command has changed the Karnataka state BJP in charge. Through this, Arun Singh, who was in charge of the state BJP, has been replaced.

There has been a significant change in Karnataka State BJP. State BJP in-charge, co-in-charges have been changed. Radhamohan Das Agarwal, who was Karnataka BJP election in-charge, has now been continued as the new state BJP in-charge. On Fridy BJP high command has appointed Radhamohan Das Agarwal as the state BJP in-charge. Sudhakar Reddy has also been appointed as co in-charge.

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh has issued an order appointing in-charges and co-in-charges for various states of the country including Karnataka, Dr. Radhamohan Das Agarwal and Prabhakar Reddy have been appointed as co-in-charges.

Radhamohan Das played an important role in alleviating the discontent that erupted in the state BJP during the Lok Sabha elections. Former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa joined him and pacified the disgruntled leaders. Most importantly, Radhamohan Das pacified other leaders including Pratap Simha, Sanganna Karadi, and Sadananda Gowda who were showing signs of revolt due to ticket deprivation.

At the last minute, he played an important role in finalising the tickets for Uttara Kannada, Belgaum, and Raichur Lok Sabha constituencies, which got approved by the top leaders of the party.