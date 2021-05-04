Nodal officers to take care of orphans, coordinate with NGOs

Bengaluru: In the wake of the health emergency arose due to a surge in Covid 19 cases, the State government has appointed Uma Mahadevan, principal secretary to the government, Panchayat Raj Department as the nodal officer to coordinate with corporate/private sector, NGOs and other organisations for aid pertaining to Covid 19 response related activities.

Keeping in mind the well-being orphaned children due the pandemic KP Mohan Raj, Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps has been appointed as nodal officer identify children orphaned due to Covid and ensure all necessary support and facilities are extended to them and also make long arrangement to take care of them with immediate effect.

The orders have been signed by N Manjunath Prasad, principal secretary to the government, revenue department.