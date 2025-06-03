Offended auto driver refuses to withdraw case

Bengaluru: The arrogant girl who hit an auto driver with slipper has apologised to him by falling at his feet and saying she loves Bengaluru. She claims she attacked the driver because she is pregnant and got panicked when the auto moved right next to them. While the auto driver says he cannot withdraw the case even though the offender has apologised.

‘I felt very upset when I was hit with a slipper, I will not withdraw the case for any reason’, said Lokesh, an auto driver who was attacked in Bengaluru by a Bihar- based woman. ‘The woman who attacked me is remorseful. On Sunday, the woman and her husband came and apologised.

But when I was hit with a slipper, I was very upset. I have not spoken to my family for two days. I could not show my face. I will not withdraw the case for any reason’, he said.

After the video of the slap went viral, there was a lot of anger against the woman. Following this, the woman and her husband fell at the feet of the auto driver and apologised. The assaulter’s husband also requested for forgiveness from all Kannadigas. ‘We have respect for auto drivers. We love Bangalore. We love the atmosphere here’, declared the couple.

An FIR was registered against the woman at Bellanduru Police Station in connection with the incident. On Sunday, the police summoned the woman, interrogated her and recorded her statement. During interrogation, the woman admitted that she had assaulted the auto driver.

What was the incident? A pregnant woman was returning from a hospital near Bellanduru Central Mall. At that time, an auto hit her two-wheeler from behind near Bellanduru. When she questioned her, the auto driver scolded her and tried to assault her. The woman told the police that she got angry and attacked her with a slipper.