Officials carry out secret repairs, avert disaster in Namma Metro

Bengaluru: An incident came to light on Tuesday that BMRCL had secretly repaired the crack in the purple color 'Namma Metro' track from Kempegowda Metro Station to Kengeri. On the purple line from Nayandahalli to Kengeri, there was a crack in the track of the Pattanagere metro station. A difference could be felt in the sound coming out during the metro train journey. The matter came to light when there was a change in the speed of the metro train. Immediately, the train driver and the lower level staff informed the BMRCL head officers about the matter.

As the BMRCL staff acted immediately after the crack appeared in the track, started the repair operation and fixed it. At this time, arrangements were made to run the metro train on another track for the whole day.

In the three years since the metro rail was installed, the cause of the crack has not been discovered. According to the BMRCL staff, this was due to a technical problem. However, after repairing the crack that appeared in the track, the metro has operated as usual on the two tracks. BMRCL staff mysteriously repaired the rail crack using the weapon of technical glitch without bringing it to public notice. However, suspicions have started that BMRCL was negligent by not disclosing the omission of work.

Metro work in Bangalore has caused many accidents. The iron bars attached to the under construction metro pillar fell and the mother and daughter were killed. Lohit Kumar and Tejaswini, who hail from Gadag, got married six years ago. Lohit was taking his wife Tejaswini and children on a bike. At this time, the 50 feet high iron bars attached to the metro work pillar on HBR Layout Road suddenly fell and the mother and daughter who were sitting behind the bike were killed.

CM Basavaraja Bommai had also issued an order suspending the chief engineer of BMRCL in connection with the case.

Along with that, the barricade of the metro works had fallen on a four-wheeler. The car in which the family members were traveling was damaged and the occupants including the driver Santosh Kumar were safe. The incident took place at Doddanakundi junction near Mahadevpura on Bangalore's Outer Ring Road.