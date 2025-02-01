Officials ordered to implement 60% Kannada in nameplates

Bengaluru: Kannada and Culture and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shivaraj S Thangadgi has instructed the officials to implement 60% Kannada in the nameplates of all businesses, educational institutions and shop fronts across the state.

The minister gave this instruction after holding a meeting with the authorities of the Kannada Development Authority, Industries Department, Home Department and Law, School Education and Rural Development Departments at his office at Vikas Soudha.

The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill must be implemented properly. In some places, 60% Kannada is not used in the nameplates.

Mainly, the formation of a task force comprising the police along with the local implementation administration, the use of alert vehicles in BBMP zones, and awareness should be created among the public across the state about the use of 60 percent Kannada on nameplates. He instructed that awareness should be created at the gram panchayat level regarding the effective implementation of the bill.

Kannada Development Authority President Purushottam Bilimale, Kannada and Culture Department Secretary Dr N Manjula, Director Dr K Dharanidevi Malagatti, Kannada Development Authority Secretary Dr Santosh Hanagal, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department, Law, Industries, Labor Department and many other departmental officials participated in the meeting.