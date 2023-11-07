Plea submitted to implement Sadashiva Commission report in winter session to provide internal reservation: K'taka Home Min

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara stated on Tuesday that a plea has been submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to implement the AJ Sadashiva Commission report during the winter session to provide internal reservation.

He was reacting to the meeting held by a section of ministers and MLAs belonging to Scheduled Castes regarding internal reservation.

“A SC-ST convention was held in Chitradurga city during elections over internal reservation. We had made ten announcements then. It was promised that among them, the Sadashiva Commission report would be placed before the House in the first session. But, it was not done due to various reasons,” he stated.

Parameshwara added that, Siddaramaiah has been asked to present the Sadashiva Commission report before the House in the winter session which would be held in Belagavi.

“Minister for Social Welfare Dr HC Mahadevappa, Minister for Food KH Muniyappa, and Minister for RDPR Priyank Kharge and a few of us have brought this matter to the notice of the CM,” he explained. The CM has assured that a decision would be taken in this regard after discussing with the community leaders, Parameshwara stated.

Minister Muniyappa on Monday had urged the Madiga community leaders to bring pressure on the government to clear the Sadashiva Commission report on internal reservation in the Cabinet and place it before the state legislature.

“There is a need for intense agitation for the implementation of the Sadashiva Commission recommendation. Lay siege to your local legislator’s home. Do not allow them to hold programmes. As a Minister I am telling you,” Muniyappa had stated in his address at the meeting of leaders of Karnataka Adijambava Cultural Committee.

