Police Likely to Enforce Fines on Overloaded KSRTC buses

Mangaluru: It looks like the freebie culture is taking a toll on passenger safety in government run buses. In a bid to enhance passenger safety, Mangaluru police are set to impose fines on Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses found to be overloaded.

This decisive step follows an incident where a student lost their life after falling from the footboard of an overcrowded private bus, sparking widespread concern and outcry on social media.

The likelihood of increased enforcement comes as the state's Shakti scheme, providing free public transportation for women, has led to a significant surge in passenger numbers using KSRTC NERM buses in Mangaluru. With ridership reaching peak levels, many buses, especially during morning and evening rush hours, are exceeding their designated capacity.

Reports indicate that buses with a seating capacity of just 30 passengers are often crammed with about 70 to 80 passengers, forcing most to stand precariously or hang onto the footboards. The situation is particularly acute on routes serving nearby towns like Dharmasthala, Puttur, and Mudipu.

The police have issued a strict warning that bus conductors will face fines if buses are caught carrying more passengers than their safe capacity. This announcement has prompted some KSRTC drivers and conductors to bypass certain stops, in an attempt to avoid overcrowding. While this move addresses safety concerns, it has also led to inconvenience for many daily commuters who rely heavily on these buses for their transportation needs.

The public has voiced their concerns about this ongoing issue, urging KSRTC to take swift action. In response, KSRTC has reportedly requested additional permits from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to deploy more buses on the busiest routes. As of yet, there have been no allocations of extra buses, leaving the current situation unresolved.

As Mangaluru continues to grapple with the challenges brought about by the increased ridership under the freebie scheme without necessary allocations, authorities are working to find a balance between accommodating the surge in passengers and ensuring that safety protocols are strictly followed. (eom)