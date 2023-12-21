Political Alliances in Karnataka: JDS and BJP Strategic Moves Unfold

Bengaluru: In the lead-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, the political landscape has seen significant developments. The Janata Dal (Secular) and Bharatiya Janata Party have solidified their alliance, setting the stage for a strategic partnership.

Amidst this alliance, the focal point of political discussions has revolved around seat-sharing, with particular attention given to the Mandya constituency. Speculations were rife that Nikhil Kumaraswamy might secure the seat, replacing Sumalatha Ambarish. However, HD Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) chief, addressed these speculations during a pivotal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

The family delegation, comprising HD Kumaraswamy, HD Revanna, MP Prajwal Revanna, MLA CN Balakrishna, and former MP Kupendra Reddy, engaged in talks with the Prime Minister. Following the meeting, Kumaraswamy clarified the party's stance, stating that Nikhil Kumaraswamy would not contest the Lok Sabha elections from Mandya.

Addressing the media, the former Chief Minister asserted, “Nikhil Kumaraswamy will not contest the Lok Sabha elections from Mandya. However, candidates from both parties will campaign across 28 constituencies. Nikhil himself has clarified that he will not be a contender, leaving the possibility open for Sumalata Ambarish to be the BJP candidate from Mandya once again."

Responding to rumors about his potential candidacy, Kumaraswamy added, "Some people in our party and BJP are expressing their opinion that I should contest this time's Lok Sabha elections. While there is admiration for me, no decision has been made, and my current priority is Karnataka politics."

Regarding seat allocation, Kumaraswamy emphasized the need for mutual trust between the two parties. He assured that decisions on seat allotment would be finalized later, with a joint BJP-JDS strategy anticipated by the end of January. The strategic approach aims to counter the Congress government's actions in the state.

On the alliance itself, Kumaraswamy expressed confidence, stating, "No one is unhappy about the alignment of BJP and JDS. While there might be minor issues within the BJP, the leadership at both the state and national levels is well-equipped to handle them. These issues are unlikely to affect the upcoming elections." He also announced plans to meet with Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the coming days during his visit to Delhi.