Politics will not happen discussing in front of the media: DK

Delhi: “Politics will not happen through discussions in front of the media,” said DCM DK Shivakumar. He was responding to questions from the media at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi on Friday. When asked about the names of Minister KN Rajanna and Satish Jarkiholi, who are also aspiring for the post of KPCC president, coming to the fore, he opined, “It is not appropriate for any party or anyone to have political discussions in front of the media.”

When asked about the AICC receiving a letter expressing dissatisfaction over the Congress party’s Sadhan convention turning into Siddaramaiah’s convention, he said, “I have no information about this. However, the Chief Minister has already informed me about the reason for the convention. I do not know about the rest. Because it has been three or four days since the Chief Minister and I met. The party’s participation will definitely be there.”

When asked about the visit of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, “It has been a hundred years since Mahatma Gandhi took office as the party president in the Congress session held in Belagavi. In this context, I met him to discuss the outlines of this programme.

December 28 is the Congress Foundation Day. Therefore, I discussed the suggestions and instructions taken from the AICC General Secretary regarding the program earlier with Mallikarjun Kharge. More than 300 leaders can participate in this program. We are hopeful that this program should be held in Karnataka. He said that he will discuss this in the party executive meeting and inform. The Chief Minister and I have discussed this together.”

When asked about the cabinet expansion, he said, “It will happen when the opportunity arises to expand the cabinet. Now that opportunity has not arisen. There is a vacant ministerial post and there has been no discussion about filling it.”

When asked about Prime Minister Modi’s visit, he said, “I am meeting Prime Minister Modi to submit a request on the state’s issues and mainly on the irrigation issue. On Thursday, we met Union Forest Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Pralhad Joshi and submitted a request to remove the pending permissions and obstacles from the Environment Department regarding the Kalasa-Banduri issue. Both of them responded positively to this. Since the Prime Minister is the chairman of the Wildlife Board, we will also submit a request to him.”

“Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and several leaders including myself participated in Hemant Soren’s chief minister’s oath-taking ceremony held in Ranchi on behalf of the party. The leaders of the India Alliance wished Bhagvasi Hemant all the best,” he said.