Property guidance value would be revised: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

Bengaluru: The government is about to give another price hike shock to land buyers. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has said that he will soon revise the property guideline rates. Speaking to media persons on Monday he said that there is a plan to revise property guideline rates. Guideline rates have not been increased for the last four and a half years. Generally, guideline rates are increased once in two years.

‘Officials said that the guideline price should be in accordance with the market price. Now there is a lot of difference between the market price and the guidance value. Farmers will also suffer from this. So, we are going to decide on the revision of the guidance value soon’. He clarified that we will hold a meeting this week and decide how much the rate should be increased.

Kaveri 2 software



The Minister said Kaveri 2 software for document registration has been successful. Some changes have been made in the registration department. It is the government’s priority that work should be done without delay when people are connected with the government. Registration is the most important part between the people and the government. There is a lot of chaos in the registration department. There is a lot of delay during registration. People have suffered when they sell their property. After many years of improvement, a system called Kaveri-2 was brought to solve this. There is information that there are both advantages and disadvantages regarding the Cauvery-2 system.

In 251 offices out of 256 sub registrar offices we have done Kaveri-2 by this evening. I have reviewed the work progress of the registration department. Administration should be reformed, people’s work should be done smoothly. This is the main priority of the government. People have more contact with the revenue department. He explained that Kaveri 2 simplified registration process has started from the month of April.

‘Now documents can be submitted online through Kaveri 2. Officials will check online and tell you. On top of that, the cost can be paid online. Sellers and buyers can select the time themselves. After that, they sit in front of the computer and take photos’. After that they should come to office for thumb impressions’ the Minister informed.

Monsoon delay issue

‘If the lack of rain continues, we will decide whether to declare a drought in the first week of July or not. A problem has arisen because monsoon has entered late. Monsoon has been delayed for South India as the cyclone has dragged in moisture. According to the scientific information of Meteorological Department experts, Monsoon has intensified since Sunday. Rain was less in Udupi and Karwar. Now it is raining as usual everywhere. Monsoon is entering in that part. The same will spread in the state too. Since June 1, there has been a lack of rain everywhere.’

‘Pre-monsoon rains were more than usual. We are hoping that it will rain in the coming days. The CM has already held a meeting with the officials and given necessary instructions. He said that till now we are a bit worried. There is a shortage of drinking water in about 806 places of the state. There is shortage of water in some parts of Udupi, Mangalore, Karwar, Kalyana Karnataka, Shimoga. Gowda said that it has already been suggested to supply water to these parts from tankers and tube wells. There is confusion about the science behind cloud seeding. As of now there is no cloud seeding proposal before the government. Meteorological department experts said that there will be 96-104 percent rain.’