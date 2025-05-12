Railway Ministry approves survey for mega coaching terminal in Devanahalli

Bengaluru: With the active efforts of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Railways V Somanna, the Railways Ministry has approved a project worth Rs 1.35 crore to initiate the Final Site Survey (FLS) for the construction of a mega coaching terminal near Devanahalli station or at any suitable location on the Yelahanka, Devanahalli-Chikkaballapur route.

The project is aimed at providing relief to Bengaluru’s highly congested rail infrastructure and to cater to the growing passenger demand. Bengaluru, India’s fifth most populous metropolitan city, with a population of around 11.5 million, is seeing its dependence on rail travel increasing day by day. With only three terminals and 12 pit lines in the city, 140 originating, 139 terminating and 142 pass-through trains are currently being handled.

As of today, 110 primary maintenance trains are using this infrastructure, with a total of 212.06 million passengers being handled by 103.72 million passengers by 2024-25. This number is likely to increase to 210 trains per day in the coming days, putting more pressure on the newer terminals.

The existing pit lines are already operating at maximum capacity. Trains are being delayed due to the constant unavailability of platforms and tracks at KSR Bengaluru station. Lack of stabilizing lines is leading to excessive movement of empty rakes, which is leading to loss of staff and route. Moreover, the lack of a dedicated freight route is hampering rail traffic and freight traffic. The expansion of the existing terminals is unlikely to be possible due to the scarcity of land in the city.

Devanahalli Terminal, located on the outskirts of the city, will be developed as a fourth major terminal, which will efficiently redistribute traffic and also provide operational flexibility.

The terminal will have a total of 12 pit lines in four sets, five washing lines with automatic coach washing facilities, 24 stabling lines, six repair lines within the premises, two pit wheel lathes and six sick lines along with ancillary facilities like loco bay, 50 tonne capacity boot laundry, administration buildings and stores.

With a daily handling capacity of 36 rakes, this terminal is sure to enhance the handling capacity of the Bengaluru railway network.

With the approval of this survey, Indian Railways is shaping the infrastructure for the future of Bengaluru and reflects its vision of providing a sustainable solution to the urban development.