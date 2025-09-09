Rain has damaged crops on 5.2 lakh hectares: CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that heavy rains since April have damaged crops across 5,20,663 hectares in the state and claimed 111 lives.

Addressing a press conference after a video conference with deputy commissioners on rain damage, Siddaramaiah said that from June 1 to the first week of September, the state received 753 mm of rainfall, four per cent above normal. While districts such as Vijayapura, Gadag, Bagalkot, Davanagere, Tumakuru and Belagavi recorded over 20 per cent excess rainfall, Chamarajanagar saw a 24 per cent deficit.

He directed officials to expedite joint crop-loss surveys and submit reports within 10 days so that relief could be disbursed quickly. “So far, 4.8 lakh hectares of agricultural crops and 40,407 hectares of horticultural crops have been damaged,” he said. Compensation has already been paid in several cases.

The CM said rain-related damages include 651 fully damaged houses, 9,087 partially damaged houses, and the loss of 766 livestock. Roads, bridges, school buildings, health centres, anganwadis, electricity poles, transformers, and irrigation structures have also been affected. The preliminary estimate of damage is about ₹550 crore, he added.

On reservoirs, Siddaramaiah noted that storage across major dams stands at 840.52 TMC, slightly lower than last year’s 856.17 TMC. Tungabhadra reservoir, however, has lower storage levels. Preventive steps have been taken, including stopping 80 TMC of water as a precaution while damaged crest gates are being replaced. “Eight new crest gates are ready for installation. Repairs must be completed before releasing water for the first crop,” he told officials.

Funds were not a constraint, the CM said, pointing out that deputy commissioners have ₹1,352 crore in their personal deposit accounts.On the recent Maddur unrest during a Ganesh idol immersion, Siddaramaiah said police had resorted to mild lathi-charge after tensions flared near a mosque. Twenty-one people have been arrested in connection with stone-pelting, he said, adding that action would be taken against anyone found guilty. He accused the opposition BJP of trying to provoke unrest.

Responding to JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s remark that the government may fall, Siddaramaiah retorted that Kumaraswamy should ensure his own party does not collapse.



