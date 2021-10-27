Raise vigilance awareness year-long, CBI spl director tells SWR

Bengaluru: Speaking at the webinar organised on Vigilance Awareness, Special Director, CBI, Praveen Sinha told South Western Railway officers to raise awareness on vigilance throughout the year. He stated that there should be zero tolerance to corruption and the message needs to reach the lowest rungs.



He noted that the rules and procedures need to be subjected to regular updates as per the latest guidelines and directives of the Central Vigilance Commission(CVC). He also called for leveraging technology in their work and advised them to use robust and secure platforms.

He spoke about the new chapter in the vigilance chapter- e-vigilance. CVC in the new 2021 Manual has added a new chapter on e-vigilance to prevent and detect fraud by leveraging modern technology.

"All stakeholders should act as vigilance officers in their respective fields. Rules and procedures are to be demystified. Cobwebs of complicated processes are to be removed. It is an important function of management to adopt a proactive approach instead of waiting till misconduct happens" he added. He emphasised that to ensure fairness, transparency and adoption of due procedure in the course of some decisions taken, there is also a need for participative vigilance. CVC has already recommended the adoption of the Integrity Pact by the govt procuring department which involves the signing of the pact between the procuring department and bidders that they will not indulge in corrupt practices. Referring to the application developed in Indian railways for storing and securely accessing critical drawings, Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway, spoke about the need for adopting IT-based solutions for effective service delivery.