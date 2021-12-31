Ranking system to evaluate performance of ZPs, CEO soon: Bommai

Bengaluru: District-wise ranking would be given for the performance of Zilla Panchayats and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the ZPs in the coming days, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Addressing the ZP CEOs' conference at Vidhana Soudha, Bommai said commendable performance by Zilla Panchayats is imperative for a government to become pro-people in the true sense. Leave your own impression through exemplary performance in your district.

Implementation of government programmes and projects at the grassroots level is very important. You have been vested with more powers with decentralisation. Use your discretion with care for the welfare of the people. Government will fully back the decisions taken in the interest of the poor, Bommai said.

Sending a message against red-tapeism, Bommai said, officials should have clarity in decision making. Uncertainty is like plague. Delay tactics could cost dearly. Slackness of the officials would pile misery on the people. He wanted the officials to introspect on their functioning and correct their shortcomings. He instructed them to strictly monitor the progress of centrally sponsored projects like Jalajeevan Mission, Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister KS Eshwarappa in his address appreciated the achievement in construction of toilets in rural areas. He appealed to the people to make good use of them.