Live
- A ‘double engine’ effort to pull Begusarai back to its old industrial glory
- Ranji Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja among India stars to watch in second round
- PM Modi hails ITBP’s ‘unwavering resolve’ and devotion to duty on raising day
- Delhi HC upholds divorce over repeated verbal abuse by wife
- Bangladesh party flags concerns over holding fair polls under Yunus-led interim govt
- MRPL Plants Over 5,000 Saplings in Mangaluru Under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam-2.0” Campaign
- Gujarat: Lioness drowns in Junagadh canal
- MP: Congress blames BJP govt’s negligence for carbide gun incident
- Stakeholders appreciate fast roll-out of India's critical mineral recycling incentive scheme
- PM Modi attacks Mahagathbandhan, says RJD-Congress ruined Bihar’s future
Rationalists Plan Firewalking Science Demo in Hassan to Promote Rational Thinking
Hassan: Following reports of the deputy commissioner’s participation in a firewalking ritual at a local temple, Dr. Narendra Nayak, president of the...
Hassan: Following reports of the deputy commissioner’s participation in a firewalking ritual at a local temple, Dr. Narendra Nayak, president of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA), has written to the district administration proposing a scientific demonstration of firewalking.
In his letter, Dr. Nayak emphasised that firewalking is explained by physics, particularly the Leidenfrost Effect, where a thin vapour layer insulates the foot from hot embers. “This act has no supernatural connection and can be safely performed with basic scientific understanding,” he said.
Dr. Nayak also pointed to the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017, which prohibits coercion in such acts. He noted that publicly linking the ritual to faith may unintentionally endorse a practice the law seeks to regulate.
The FIRA proposal aims to organise a public event in Hassan demonstrating firewalking purely as a science experiment. The initiative aligns with the constitutional mandate under Article 51A(h) to foster scientific temper and humanism.
Dr. Nayak expressed hope that the Hassan district administration would support the educational programme, which seeks to raise awareness about rational thinking, science, and safe public practices