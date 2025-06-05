RCB Victory Parade Stampede Causes Internet Storm

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government's celebratory zeal turned into a tragic nightmare as a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 victory parade claimed 11 lives and injured 33 others near M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Congress-led administration, under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is now under intense scrutiny for its alleged insensitivity and negligence, with netizens and opposition leaders alike slamming the government for prioritising political mileage over public safety. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many holding the government directly responsible for the preventable tragedy.

RCB's first IPL title win in 18 years was a historic moment for fans, culminating in a victory over Punjab Kings by 6 runs on June 3. The Karnataka government which was seen eager to bask in the glory of Bengaluru's triumph, rushed to organise a victory parade within 12 hours of the win. It is a stark contrast to other IPL teams like KKR, MI, and CSK, which held their parades 2-3 days later with proper planning, and the Indian T20 World Cup team, which waited 5 days.

The parade, which began at Vidhana Soudha and was meant to culminate at Chinnaswamy Stadium, drew an estimated 2-3 lakh fans, far exceeding the stadium's capacity of 35,000. The situation spiralled out of control when a small gate at the stadium was breached, leading to a deadly stampede.

The outrage on social media has been palpable, with netizens demanding accountability from the Congress government. The opposition BJP has also seized the opportunity to criticise the government, with leaders like Amit Malviya labeling the incident as a result of "lack of basic administrative foresight" and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy calling it "unforgivable."

The government's response has done little to quell public anger. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Rs. 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and ordered a magisterial inquiry, but his statement, "Over two to three lakh people gathered. No one expected such a crowd," has been met with disbelief.

Critics argue that such a turnout was entirely predictable given RCB's massive fanbase and the significance of the win. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar apologised for the overcrowding and cancelled the procession, but his earlier presence at the airport to greet the players has been cited as evidence of the government's attempt to politicise the event.

The RCB victory parade stampede has exposed deep flaws in the Karnataka government's approach to public safety, with netizens and opposition leaders united in their demand for justice. The 11 lives lost and 33 injuries sustained are not seen as mere statistics but is a stark reminder of the cost of political insensitivity.

For RCB fans, what should have been a moment of triumph has been overshadowed by tragedy, leaving a bitter taste in the wake of their long-awaited victory. The Congress-led Karnataka government now faces a reckoning, as Bengaluru mourns and the nation watches, demanding that such a preventable disaster never happens again.