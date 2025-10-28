Rejoinder from the Office of the Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly

Bengaluru: In response to allegations made by BJP MP from Uttara Kannada, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, regarding alleged irregularities and misuse of funds in the functioning and expenditures of the Speaker’s Office, the Hon’ble Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, U.T. Khadar, has categorically rejected the claims, terming them baseless, politically motivated, and made with malicious intent to malign his name and the dignity of the Speaker’s Office.

In a statement issued on Monday, Khadar said that every expense incurred by the Speaker’s Office has been duly accounted for and is completely transparent, adhering strictly to government financial and administrative protocols. “All activities and purchases are conducted in accordance with the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act and relevant government norms, with full audit oversight. There is absolutely no scope for misuse or irregularity,” he stated.

Refuting allegations concerning renovations and procurement, Khadar clarified that all works undertaken at the legislators’ quarters or Assembly premises are part of routine maintenance and modernisation, as recommended by the relevant technical departments. “These are institutional decisions, not personal choices. The claims being circulated are politically motivated attempts to tarnish the reputation of a constitutional office,” he said.

The Speaker also termed as completely false and mischievous the allegations about the cost of the Vidhana Soudha Book Fair and the alleged misuse of Assembly facilities. “The Book Fair was organised to encourage a reading culture among legislators and staff, and the entire expenditure was within approved limits and properly audited,” he noted.

Khadar reaffirmed his commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity in the administration of the Legislature, adding that he “will not be distracted by politically motivated smear campaigns aimed at undermining the institution’s dignity.”

Earlier on Tuesday MLA of Mangaluru North Dr. Bharath Shetty had echoed the allegations made by the MP Vishveshwar Hegade Kageri.