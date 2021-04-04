Reservation expressed over cab fare hike 

Bengaluru: In the wake of self-immolation committed by a cabby over declining income due to rising fuel prices and lack of commensurate fare hikes and an intense protest by the cab aggregators, the State government has increased fares. For the first 4 km the commuters will have to pay a minimum of Rs 75 for small cabs and Rs 150 for luxury cabs.

However, Tanveer Pasha, president of Karnataka Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association, said that they have some reservations and need clarifications from the transport department.

"I went to meet the Principal Secretary (Transport) Anjum Pervez but he was in quarantine. He had assured that he would come out with solutions. On not finding him, I went to meet the transport commissioner and he was also not in the office. So only after meeting them we can say if we are satisfied with new fares. We want to clear our doubts," Pasha added.

Prathap (34), a driver working with Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) attached to the Bengaluru airport service, immolated himself at the airport on Tuesday evening.

He succumbed to the injuries. Following this tragic incident Pasha said that they had demanded that the government introduce a uniform tariff system but the plea had not been accepted. The KSTDC cab fares were higher than those of the private cab aggregators which is why its drivers do not attract enough bookings.