Retired SI booked for running over stray dog in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A case has been booked by the Bengaluru police against a retired sub-inspector for allegedly running his car over a stray dog near his house at Hulimavu. The video of the car driven by 65-year-old retired SI Nageshiah running over the stray dog went viral on social media, landing him in trouble.



According to a police report, though Nageshaiah had noticed the dog sleeping on the road, he did not stop near his home in Doddakammanahalli in Hulimavu. The video showed the retired SI honking and then speeding away without waiting for the canine to move away. The whole incident has been recorded on a CCTV camera installed on a nearby building. The incident has left netigens fuming and calling for action against the retired cop.

Hulimavu police said that, some passersby immediately took the animal to a BBMP veterinary hospital for treatment. A case has been booked against Nageshaiah under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and IPC sections based on a complaint filed by BBMP veterinary doctor Ramesh.

However, Bengaluru-based advocacy group Citizens for Animal Birth Control have issued a statement denouncing the incident as inhuman and an act of arrogance without any respect for life or law because of his professional position.

"The video clearly shows him reversing the car to run over the dog again. The dog is in a critical state and fighting for its life. He has shown arrogance and domination without any respect for life or law because of his professional position. We need strict action against the accused and justice for the loving animal that he attempted to murder in cold blood," the statement read.

Citizens for Animal Birth Control also appreciated Bengaluru's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the doctor for treatment and assistance in filing a case against Nageshaiah. The sources claim that the dog is now being treated by veterinary doctors at Bozo Wags LLP Veterinary Hospital and Pet Services in the city.