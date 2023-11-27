Sakra World Hospital unveils an advanced new dialysis unit to enhance patient care

Bengaluru: Sakra World Hospital, a high-tech medical center supported by Secom and Toyota Tsusho in Bengaluru, inaugurated its new Dialysis Unit, covering an area of 1800 sq. ft. within the hospital premises. The unveiling event was hosted by Yuichi Nagano, Managing Director; Naoya Matsumi, Deputy Managing Director; and Lovekesh Phasu, Group COO. Notably present were Dr. Sushma Rani Raju, Senior Consultant in Nephrology, and Dr. Gowrugari Venu Madhav, Senior Consultant in Nephrology at Sakra World Hospital. The new dialysis unit will operate under the able guidance of Dr. Sushma Rani Raju.



The new Dialysis Unit at Sakra World Hospital features 10 beds, each meticulously designed for optimal comfort during dialysis treatment. This expansion is a commitment to enhance medical services, especially in chronic kidney diseases (CKD). This state-of-the-art facility will be instrumental in our commitment to deliver excellent care for patients suffering from any health condition. The advanced technology and expanded capacity will enable the Hospital to reach out to a larger number of individuals, positively influencing the health of the community.

The Senior Consultant Nephrology, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, Dr. Sushma Rani Raju said, "End-stage kidney disease has a profound impact on the lives of patients as well as their families. Dialysis is a life-saving treatment modality. It is a pleasure to expand our services by opening a new unit. We are committed to providing quality care to CKD and dialysis population”.

The Managing Director, of Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, Yuichi Nagano said, "With the inauguration of our advanced new Dialysis Unit, Sakra World Hospital will continue to show its dedication to providing exceptional healthcare services and improving the well-being of our patients”.

The Deputy Managing Director, of Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, Naoya Matsumi said, "I take great pride in the launch of our new Dialysis Unit, a clear reflection of our ongoing commitment to advancing healthcare and ensuring the well-being of our community”.