Sand Scam Busted: Govt Cancels Kottapally Sand Mining Permission After Massive Irregularities Exposed

Mahabubnagar: In a major victory for transparency and public activism, the Telangana government has cancelled sand mining permissions at the Kottapally sand reach in Midzil mandal of Mahabubnagar district following explosive allegations of large-scale illegal mining and extortion.

The move comes after Nenusaitham social activist Diddi Praveen Kumar blew the whistle on the ongoing illegalities and filed formal complaints with both the district administration and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. He alleged that the mining contractor, with the backing of revenue and mining officials, had excavated sand far beyond the permitted depth of 2.5 meters, illegally reaching depths of over 10 meters, causing crores of rupees loss to the state exchequer.

In a shocking revelation, it was also alleged that the contractor and project officers had appointed private goons who established three unauthorized check-posts. Each truck transporting sand was allegedly forced to pay Rs. 8,000 at one post and an additional Rs. 3,000 at another point where private individuals, allegedly appointed by the Mining Project Officer, cleared waybills illegally. It was further claimed that multiple trucks were cleared on a single waybill, deepening the scale of the fraud.

Following sustained protests, public outrage, and a series of reports in Hans India, the Chief Minister took cognizance of the issue. Acting swiftly, he instructed the Mahabubnagar District Collector Viziyendira Boi to investigate and take action. Acting on the CM’s orders, the Collector has officially cancelled the sand mining permissions for the Kottapally reach.

Speaking to the media, Praveen Kumar thanked CM Revanth Reddy for his prompt response and urged the district administration to blacklist the contractor involved. He demanded that criminal cases be booked under the WALTA Act against all individuals and officials complicit in the scam. “If no legal action is initiated, I will move the High Court,” he warned.

The cancellation marks a significant milestone in the fight against the sand mafia in Telangana. However, activists continue to call for a broader crackdown on corrupt officials and systemic loopholes that allow such illegal operations to thrive.