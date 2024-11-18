Sharana sahitya will endure as long as human society exists, opines MP Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai said the Sharana literature will endure as long as human society exists. He was speaking at the 19th annual Ramanshree Sharana Award ceremony and the book launch of “Kshana Hottu Animuttu Part-14” by S. Shadakshari, organized by the All India Sharana Sahitya Parishat in association with Mysore Sahyog Ramanshree Pratishthan, Bengaluru, held at Hotel Ramanshree here on Monday.

He said the All India Sharana Sahitya Parishat has made significant contributions to Sharana literature, which has also strengthened Kannada literature. The Sharana literature is a way of life for humanity and it will remain as long as human life continues on earth. The 12th century social reformer Basavanna’s thoughts provide answers to all aspects of life, but creating confusion has become a trend in recent days, and Sharana literature offers straightforward solutions to these issues. The teachings in the vachanas testify that a religion without compassion is no religion, and they explain how life should be led. The people must not to harm or speak falsehoods. Basava’s literature is still relevant today and that it was a fight against inequality, gender discrimination, and superstitions that started 800 years ago. " Acknowledging the continued relevance of vachanas means accepting that inequality and discrimination still exist. This prompts the question of what progress has been made in the past 800 years. While there has been intellectual growth in society, there should also be a transformation in values".

He distinguished between civilization and culture, citing a Western scholar’s view that civilization is what they possess, while culture is what they are. Understanding this would compel us to follow Basavanna’s path. The Sharana literature promotes self-awareness and self-reflection and should be widely propagated through digital media. The Sharana Sahitya Parishat must work towards this goal with government support. The Kannada Sahitya Parishat must promote Sharana literature as it is an integral part of Kannada literature.

Bommai pointed out that reducing economic inequality would lead to reduced social inequality, and economic growth does not result from the mere allocation of 100 crore rupees by the government. Economic development happens when the last person in society uses the resources for economic activity, such as laying roads. There is a need for a national-level discussion on this topic.

The former CM stressed the importance of society developing the capacity to challenge old traditions and building self-confidence among marginalized communities. Ordinary people should embody Basava's ideals and dedication to work, and Basava Jayanti should be celebrated by all sections of society, including SC/ST communities.

Referring to Kanakadasa's Jayanti celebration, the MP said the teachings of Kanakadasa and Basavanna are not different; both, along with Sarvajna, spoke candid and profound truths. Their literature must reach today’s youth.

He praised Kanakadasa as one of the greatest poets among the Dasa tradition, highlighting his introspection after a defeat in a battle with his kinsmen where he claimed victory by conquering himself. Literature is essential for society and culture.

He lauded S. Shadakshari for his 75 years of contribution to cultural life. Despite being an entrepreneur, Shadakshari found great satisfaction in literary pursuits, providing examples through his book "Animuttu" that offer solutions to contemporary issues. Bommai described Shadakshari as both a son of Lakshmi (prosperity) and Saraswati (wisdom), which is rare.

Bommai expressed happiness over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's presence at the event, noting that the event aligns with the CM’s values and may inspire his administration.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Sharana Sahitya Parishat President Dr. C. Somashekhar, noted litterateur Go.Ru. Channabasappa, entrepreneur S. Shadakshari, journalist Vishweshwar Bhat, and others.