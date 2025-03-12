Shiradi Ghat Bypass and Mangaluru-Bengaluru Highway Upgrade: MP Seeks Urgent Action

New Delhi/Mangaluru: The long-pending Shiradi Ghat bypass project, crucial for seamless connectivity between the coastal city of Mangaluru and Bengaluru, may soon see progress, with Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta urging Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to expedite the approval and execution process.

During a meeting in New Delhi, Chowta expressed concern over delays caused by pending state-level approvals, particularly the Karnataka Forest Department’s clearance for road expansion. He requested the ministry’s intervention to remove administrative hurdles and accelerate the project's execution.

“The Shiradi Ghat bypass is not just about road expansion; it is a key infrastructure project that will boost tourism, trade, and economic activity between Karnataka’s coast and the hinterland,” Chowta said after the meeting.

Gadkari assured that all necessary steps would be taken once the Karnataka government finalizes its pending approvals.

Chowta has been actively pursuing the project, having raised the issue in Parliament and followed up with Karnataka’s Public Works Department last year. In October, he wrote to the state’s chief secretary, urging immediate clearance.

The Shiradi Ghat section is notorious for frequent landslides and road damage during monsoons, making an upgrade crucial for safe and efficient travel. Stakeholders hope that with renewed focus from the Centre, the long-awaited project will move forward without further delays.