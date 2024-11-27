Shivakumar appeals Union Forest Minister to expedite environmental clearance for Kalasa-Banduri project

New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday called upon Union Minister for Environment and Forest, Bhupender Yadav, to expedite environmental clearance for the Kalasa-Banduri irrigation project in Karnataka.

Shivakumar submitted an appeal to the minister to expedite the forest and wildlife clearance for the Kalasa Nala Diversion Scheme and forest clearance for the Banduri Nala Diversion Scheme.

Kalasa-Banduri Project is a dam project that aims to divert water from the Mahadayi River to the Mala-prabha River basin in Karnataka.

The project's goal is to provide drinking water to drought-hit districts in northern Karnataka, including Belagavi, Dharwad, Bagalkot, and Gadag.

The project involves building barrages on the Kalasa and Banduri streams, which are tributaries of the Mahadayi River.

“Kalasa-Banduri is a critical project for the people of Karnataka. Despite adherence to all statutory and procedural requirements, Karnataka’s proposal continues to face delays. It is imperative to resolve this at the earliest to avoid further impact on this vital project,” Shivakumar said.

He added: “The 80th meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife had deferred, in a meeting held in October 2024, Karnataka’s proposal to use 10.88 hectares of forest land for the Kalasa project in Western Ghats. The Board had directed Karnataka to submit a written representation addressing legal issues raised in the meeting.”

He said that the National Board for Wildlife had rejected Karnataka’s proposal citing legal disputes between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra related to Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal’s award, which was pending before the Supreme Court.

He further added that however, Karnataka had contested the decision of the National Board for Wildlife stating that the Supreme Court does not restrain Karnataka from proceeding with the project.

“Karnataka had also stated that the 10.68 hectares of forest land needed for the project was not part of the wildlife sanctuary but was part of the tiger corridor. Karnataka had also listed out the benefits of the project stating that it would provide a water body for the wildlife in the area,” he said.

Shivakumar said that Karnataka has reduced the forest land requirement for the Kalasa project from the original 258 hectares, which was approved in principle in 2003, to just 26.92.

“We also reduced the forest land requirement for the Bandura project from 243 hectares to 28.44 hectares. This reflects our commitment to conservation. It is in the state’s interest that the Union government has to ensure that this project is cleared without any further delay,” Shivakumar urged.

Shivakumar also met Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, who hails from Karnataka and discussed the controversial Mekedatu Project. He emphasised the urgency for expedited implementation to ensure sustainable water supply.

Shivakumar discussed the Kalasa-Banduri Nala Projects and the importance of securing clearances to address regional water scarcity.

Shivakumar also insisted that a gazette notification must be issued to utilise our share of water as per the verdict of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal 2 by Karnataka. Along with this, the Upper Krishna Project should be declared a national project, he appealed.

"The Upper Bhadra Project should be considered a national project, and irrigation facilities should be increased to provide water to farmers. Additionally, necessary approvals for the Mahadayi project should be granted to address the water scarcity in the region. The central government must provide the necessary support to the state for the implementation of these crucial projects," Shivakumar further emphasised.



