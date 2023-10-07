Siddaramaiah to attend CWC meeting in New Delhi on 9 Oct

Live
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will leave for New Delhi on Monday to participate in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, which is likely to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming elections.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will leave for New Delhi on Monday to participate in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, which is likely to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming elections.
The chief minister during the visit is also likely to meet few union ministers and would discuss various projects concerning Karnataka.
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Saturday, Siddaramaiah, in response to a question about the Delhi visit said, "I'm not aware of the agenda (of CWC meeting), but we will discuss regarding elections."
According to the chief minister's tour programme shared with the media, Siddaramaiah will be leaving for Delhi on Sunday night to attend the CWC meeting on Monday morning, followed by meetings with union ministers. His return journey to Bengaluru has been kept "open".