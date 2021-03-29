Siddaramaiah: Why police failed to trace woman in sex CD case?

Bengaluru: The sex scandal is getting murkier with each passing day. With blame game on the conspiracy theories being given more impetus.



A day after a new twist to the scandal with the parents of the woman in the video blaming Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar for the sex CD, and accusing him of playing "dirty politics" by using their daughter, leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah blamed the police for failing to trace the CD even after 20 days.

"The police department and the BJP government in the State are pledging the pride of Karnataka before the whole country. It is shameful that police could not trace the CD victim even after 20 days. The CD case is turning into a political blame game with new developments each day. It can reach a logical conclusion only when the victim reaches out to police and gives her statement," he added.

The former chief minister wondered why the police failed to track the woman who is releasing her statements to the media through the videos.

"The victim in the CD is constantly releasing her statements to the media through videos, reaching out to her parents and interacting with her lawyers. But the police is unable to track her. What does this mean? Is the police playing to the tune of the State government?" he asked.

Siddaramaiah said that through a series of videos released by the woman it appears that she does not trust the government and the police department. "Is she Vijay Mallya or Nirav Modi hiding abroad beyond the reach of the State police?" he asked.

"It looks like she is of the opinion that police are involved in the conspiracy against her. The Home Minister should address this concern. This CD case is a classic example of breakdown of administrative & police machinery in the State under the BJP government. What does it mean when police say that they are unable to trace the girl? Is she like Vijay Mallya or Nirav Modi hiding abroad?"

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's statement, Home Minister Baswaraj Bommai said political leaders belonging to any party should not try to bring down the morale of the police.

Accusing Siddaramaiah of hushing up the sex scandal, involving former minister H Y Meti, while Congress government led by him was in power, he said 'we have not done such a thing, we are transparent'.

"Let whoever say what they want, I'm confident that our police are honestly investigating the case as per the procedures and will bring out the truth," he said.