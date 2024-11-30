Sigandhuru cable bridge nears completion, to open by March 2025

Shivamogga: The construction of the 2.13 km long Sigandhuru Cable Bridge, connecting the prominent temple towns of Kollur and Sigandhuru in the Malnad region, is now in its final stages and is expected to be opened to the public within the next four months.

Once completed, the Sigandhuru Cable Bridge will become the 7th largest cable-stayed bridge in India, and the second longest of its kind in the country. With work progressing rapidly, only a few final tasks, such as installing the remaining girder boxes, are left to be completed. The bridge is expected to be fully operational in the coming months.

Member of Parliament, B.Y. Raghavendra, recently commented on the project, stating, “The Sigandhuru Cable Bridge will be India’s 7th largest cable-stayed bridge and the second longest in the country. It is supported by 17 pillars and spans 2.4 kilometers. The final construction work is in progress, and the bridge is expected to be inaugurated by Union Minister for Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari, in March 2025.”

The bridge, located in the Sharavathi river basin, will provide a vital link for devotees traveling to the Sigandhuru Chowdeshwari Temple and the Kollur Mookambika Temple, addressing long-standing connectivity issues in the region.

In a recent social media post, a video shared by a user named ‘Ram Bhakt’ highlighted the ongoing construction, showing the final stages of girder installation and work progressing swiftly. The video revealed that the final cable pillar was nearly complete, with only a few remaining girder installations required before the bridge could be opened for traffic.

Once operational, the Sigandhuru Cable Bridge will significantly reduce travel time between Kollur and Sigandhuru. It will allow travelers to cover the distance in just five minutes, easing congestion and improving accessibility for local residents and visitors alike.

Once the construction work is completed, safety checks and inspections will be carried out before the bridge is officially opened to the public. The completion of this project is set to fulfill a long-held dream for the people of the region and will provide an enhanced travel experience for both pilgrims and local commuters.