Simran’s Leap from a TFI Classroom to UWC Shows the Power of Purposeful Education

Bengaluru: Simran, a student alumni of Teach for India from Bangalore, journey began to change dramatically in grade 3 when our first TFI fellow joined her school. Coming from a community where individual achievement was often emphasized, she initially resisted teamwork, believing that she can do everything on her own owing to the praise she received from everyone around her.

However, through constant encouragement to work in teams, Simran learned the value of collaboration and respecting others' opinions. TFI introduced her to concepts like ownership, leadership, and the 8Cs, which were previously unknown to her. As she moved through the grades, her understanding and appreciation of these values deepened, and she began to actively seek opportunities to grow both academically and personally.

The opportunities provided by TFI have been pivotal in shaping Simran’s outlook and achievements. She met inspiring fellows, engaged with Shaheen Mistri, the CEO of TFI, attended city conferences, and participated in the student council. These experiences broadened her perspective and shifted her focus from solely academics to exploring diverse interests. One of her most significant achievements was being accepted into UWC (The United World Colleges), a milestone made possible by the unwavering support of her TFI teachers.

Additionally, TFI’s assistance in raising funds for her college education ensured she could pursue quality education. Simran also scored 93% in Grade 10 with a lot of hard work and sincerity. Simran’s journey exemplifies the transformative impact of TFI, turning a student with a narrow focus into a well-rounded individual eager to embrace new challenges and opportunities.