Live
- 'You can't trigger goosebumps': Muller reflects on emotional Champions League exit
- HCL Jigsaw, India’s Biggest Problem-Solving Assessment Platform, begins registrations for 6th edition
- Pin Up Aviator Review for Indian Players in 2025: Gameplay, Features and Tips
- CAA-like situation being created over Waqf Act, claims Bihar Dy CM
- Karnataka: Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana empowers Tumakuru entrepreneurs, transforms lives
- CMF Phone 2 Pro to Feature Dimensity 7300 Pro; Standard CMF Phone 2 Also Tipped to Launch
- IPL 2025: MI vs SRH – Head-to-Head and Performance Preview Before the Big Match
- Tata Motors Sets New Record with Highest Patent Filings in FY25
- Raghava Unveils ‘Cinq’, a Luxury High-Rise Project in Hyderabad’s Financial District
- Promoting physical activity for a healthier tomorrow
Simran’s Leap from a TFI Classroom to UWC Shows the Power of Purposeful Education
Simran, a student alumni of Teach for India from Bangalore, journey began to change dramatically in grade 3 when our first TFI fellow joined her school
Bengaluru: Simran, a student alumni of Teach for India from Bangalore, journey began to change dramatically in grade 3 when our first TFI fellow joined her school. Coming from a community where individual achievement was often emphasized, she initially resisted teamwork, believing that she can do everything on her own owing to the praise she received from everyone around her.
However, through constant encouragement to work in teams, Simran learned the value of collaboration and respecting others' opinions. TFI introduced her to concepts like ownership, leadership, and the 8Cs, which were previously unknown to her. As she moved through the grades, her understanding and appreciation of these values deepened, and she began to actively seek opportunities to grow both academically and personally.
The opportunities provided by TFI have been pivotal in shaping Simran’s outlook and achievements. She met inspiring fellows, engaged with Shaheen Mistri, the CEO of TFI, attended city conferences, and participated in the student council. These experiences broadened her perspective and shifted her focus from solely academics to exploring diverse interests. One of her most significant achievements was being accepted into UWC (The United World Colleges), a milestone made possible by the unwavering support of her TFI teachers.
Additionally, TFI’s assistance in raising funds for her college education ensured she could pursue quality education. Simran also scored 93% in Grade 10 with a lot of hard work and sincerity. Simran’s journey exemplifies the transformative impact of TFI, turning a student with a narrow focus into a well-rounded individual eager to embrace new challenges and opportunities.