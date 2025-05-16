Situation should not come for govt to protest in Delhi for funds: HM

Bengaluru: Alleging delay by the union government in releasing funds for the centrally-sponsored schemes and grants to Karnataka, Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said that a situation should not come for the state government to once again hold a protest for this in New Delhi. He said that the timely release of central funds would help in taking up development works.

“For the last two years, we have been asking the Centre to give the grants that are supposed to come to the state government. For various reasons, it is getting delayed. Sometimes they don’t come at all. So the chief minister held a review yesterday,” Parameshwara said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the CM had requested the Members of Parliament from the state to put pressure on the Centre and get funds released to the state.

“It is said that about Rs 5,500 crore should be released to the state immediately. We should demand under the Centre and state relationship that is there.

“Last time a situation had come for the state government to go and stage a protest in Delhi as repeated attempts to get funds by putting pressure on the Centre failed. Such a situation should not come again...if funds are released on time it can be used for development,” he added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had led a protest in New Delhi in February last year against the Centre’s “injustice” to the state in devolution of taxes. The CM on Wednesday had chaired a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting here, and had alleged that development projects were being delayed in the state due to the union government’s “apathy” towards Karnataka, and that the Centre has failed to release its share of funds for various centrally sponsored schemes.

To a question about a number of MPs skipping Wednesday’s meeting, the home minister said, “Not sure what the reason is. They, too, will have work to perform and hence wouldn’t have attended the meeting.”

“State government and the CM have ensured that due respect is given to MPs that they are entitled to,” he said, responding to a question about whether MPs were miffed with the state

government.