Six Naxals Set to Surrender at Karnataka CM’s Office

Chikkamagaluru: In a significant development following the recent encounter killing of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda, six Naxals from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are set to surrender and reintegrate into the mainstream.
The individuals identified as Mundagaaru Latha, Sundari Kutluru, Vanajakshi Balehole, and Marappa Aroli from Karnataka, K. Vasanth from Tamil Nadu, and T.N. Jeesha from Kerala have reportedly decided to lay down their arms.
Efforts to facilitate their surrender were led by the Nagarika Vedike (Civil Forum) and the Surrender Committee, who held discussions with the Naxals deep inside the forests of the Western Ghats.
Initially, the surrender was expected to take place at the Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner’s office. However, in a last-minute change, the six individuals are now scheduled to surrender at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bengaluru, following directions from CM Siddaramaiah.
Reports indicate that the Naxals have already begun their journey from Balehonnur to Bengaluru for the official surrender.