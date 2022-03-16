Sole breadwinner of family falls into pit dug up by BWSSB, dies

Bengaluru: A youth was killed on Sunday night due to a pit dug by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) inthe Yelahanka Traffic Police Station limits.

The deceased, identified as Ashwin (27), was heading towards M S Palya, Muneshwara block, near Yelahanka, on his two-wheeler, when he had fallen into the pit dug up by BWSSB. Ashwin, who was critically injured, was taken to hospital where he did not respond to treatment. Ashwin, a software company employee, had been to a party with his friends on Sunday before the tragedy befell him. The accident occurred while he was returning home from the party. The victim's mother Vasudha, who lost her only son, was in a shock.

Alarmed by the incident, the BBMP officials and engineers of the Yelahanka zone, had rushed to the spot, hurriedly filled the pit and tarred the road. AamAadmi Party activists staged a protest near the place of the accident. Police tried to persuade the AAP workers to not protest at the accident spot, instead, move to the BBMP office. But they persisted at the fatal spot and raised slogans demanding that the BBMP joint commissioner should come to the accident spot. The protesters were arrested and taken into custody by the police.

Manoj Jain, Special Commissioner of the BBMP Planning Division,who visited the accident spot, described the death of the youth as unfortunate. The BWSSB had taken up the repair work where a manhole overflowed. The work was completed but the manhole was not closed. There is a lack of coordination among ward-level engineers and BWSSB officials. He warned that appropriate action would be taken to prevent this kind of incidents from happening in future.

Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath also expressed his grief over the youngster's death. Ashwin was said to be the sole breadwinner of the family. His family will be given a 20 × 30 sq. Ft. site in the village panchayat of Vaderahalli, said MLA Vishwanath who promised to discuss the issue with the government and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Just two months ago, Ashwin's family came Vaderahalli villagefrom Tindlu.

FIR against BBMP and BWSSB



Ashwin's death was due to negligence of the water board that dug up the road and BBMP which had not tarred the road on time. Taking cognisance of this, a case has been registered against BBMP and the Water Board, police said.

Speaking to the media, AAP's Bangalore city president, Mohan Dasari, said, the number of motorists falling to death due to bad roads and potholes is alarming in Bengaluru. "We have now lost Ashwin, who was working as a senior software engineer. The government should give Rs 1 crore as compensation to the family of the youth. The negligence of the BBMP Commissioner and top officials is the reason for the incident and they should be held directly responsible. They should bearrested and strict action should be taken."

BT Naganna, vice-president of Bangalore AAP, said, "Despite repeated complaints to the police against the officials and elected representatives who are the reason for potholes, no action has been taken. Instead, it is a shame that the police have come forward to take action against AamAadmi Party workers who have protested peacefully against the potholes. Corrupt politicians are using the police as their puppet."