South Western Railway geared to mitigate Cyclone Tauktae damage 

Bengaluru: South Western Railway (SWR) has made all preparations to mitigate any damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae in view of forecast of heavy rainfall in coastal area in Karnataka. SWR General Manager Gajanan Mallya has instructed all the heads of departments to take measures to prevent loss to life and railway property and ensure safe train operations.

The Disaster Control Cell at SWR Headquarters has been activated and an interdisciplinary team of officers from various departments is manning the cell and monitoring the evolving situation closely on 24x7 basis.

The weather bulletins issued from IMD are monitored and weather warnings are disseminated in a timely manner to alert station masters, trackmen, engineering, electrical and signal/telecom maintenance staff.

All frontline staff have been alerted and sensitised to take all necessary precautions as per the Disaster Management Manual in anticipation of a heavy to very heavy rain owing to Cyclone Tauktae.

In Hubballi division both day and night monsoon patrolling has been stepped up in coastal and Ghat Section (Vasco da Gama, Kulem - Castle Rock) as per norms. Men are also deployed at stations to clear the tracks of fallen trees, earth, boulders etc.

In the jurisdiction of SWR, all the bridges and susceptible locations are constant observation of engineering department. Earth moving equipment are kept ready for emergencies. One full rake ballast train is kept at Londa station. Released sleepers are available at various spots in Ghat Sections.

Frontline teams of electrical technicians are also on alert in various sections of SWR zone to attend OHE failures/snapping of electrical wires/poles due to gusty winds.

Trains will be cancelled if necessary, to prevent loss to life and property, based on weather warning and the prevailing situation. Close liaison is being maintained with the State Meteorological Department and adjoining railway zones in managing the situation.