Speaker advises ruling and opposition in state assembly

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader has called for constructive and issue-focused debates during the winter session of the Assembly, set to take place at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi from December 9 to 19.

Speaking to reporters at the Circuit House here on Nov 28, Khader emphasised the need for prioritising public interest, particularly the concerns of North Karnataka, over political disagreements. “Political differences can be set aside until December 19. The session must focus solely on the welfare of the people,” he said.

The Speaker confirmed that critical matters concerning the state, with special attention to North Karnataka, will dominate the agenda. The final list of topics for discussion will be decided during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on December 9.

Remarks on Cabinet Reshuffle

On the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle, Khader stated, “As Speaker, my role limits direct interventions for my constituency, and there is a case for increasing the privileges of this office.”

International Visit to Vatican City

Khader also shared details of his upcoming official visit to Vatican City, where he will participate as the chief guest in an interfaith conference on November 30. As Speaker, he noted, he has represented Karnataka in 10 countries so far. (eom)