Speaker UT Khader Pays Tribute to Visionary Leader S.M. Krishna

Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader has expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing of former Karnataka Chief Minister and Padma Vibhushan awardee S.M. Krishna. Remembering Krishna as a visionary leader with a distinctive administrative style, Khader said his demise is an irreparable loss to the state and the nation.

Speaking about Krishna’s legacy, Khader remarked, "Born on May 1, 1932, in Mandya’s Somanahalli, S.M. Krishna rose to prominence through his hard work and steadfast commitment. Known for his gentle demeanor, disciplined lifestyle, and bold decision-making, Krishna made invaluable contributions to Karnataka’s development as Chief Minister, Union Minister for External Affairs, and Governor of Maharashtra."

Highlighting Krishna’s developmental vision, Khader credited him with pivotal projects such as the construction of ring roads, flyovers, and the Metro rail network, which transformed Bengaluru into India’s technological capital. "His dream of emulating Singapore’s growth model and his revolutionary initiatives in the IT and BT sectors elevated Bengaluru to a globally recognised technological hub," he added.

Khader also acknowledged Krishna’s efforts in empowering rural communities. "By founding the Keonics Corporation, Krishna introduced computer and internet education to rural students, marking a new chapter in Karnataka’s educational landscape. He also implemented the Yeshasvini Health Scheme to ensure affordable healthcare for farmers and successfully advanced the midday meal programme in government schools to promote both education and nutrition," he noted.

Reflecting on Krishna’s resilience, Khader recalled how the leader tackled challenging situations with fortitude. "During the Veerappan kidnapping crisis involving actor Rajkumar, Krishna displayed calm and composed leadership. His drought-relief measures, including rejuvenating dried-up lakes and initiating cloud-seeding projects, demonstrated his scientific and pragmatic approach," he said.

Concluding his tribute, Khader described Krishna as a source of inspiration whose contributions will remain etched in public memory. "Though he is no longer with us, his ideals and developmental vision will continue to guide Karnataka’s progress. May his family find the strength to bear this loss, and may his soul rest in eternal peace," he said.