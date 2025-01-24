Spelling Error on Bengaluru Airport Road Sign Causes Confusion

A traffic sign on the city's Airport Road has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, thanks to a glaring typo that has amused residents and online users alike. The sign, meant to guide drivers towards various destinations, features an inconsistency in the spelling of Bengaluru, leading to confusion and laughter.

The sign, which directs commuters towards KR Puram and Tumkur, includes two arrows pointing in opposite directions: one directs to "Bengaluru," while the other leads to "Bangaluru." This error has quickly become the subject of humorous online discussions, with many questioning whether the two names refer to different cities.

Sanjeev, a local entrepreneur, was among the first to share the image of the sign on social media, posting it on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "This is on Airport Road towards the city. I bet someone new to the country and/or the city will definitely wonder if Bengaluru and Bangaluru are two different cities!" His post quickly gained traction, with many users joining in to share their thoughts on the error.

The photo, which highlights the directional arrows for KR Puram and Tumkur, also showcases the two conflicting spellings of Bengaluru, sparking a flurry of comments. One user joked, "I know exactly where this is. Hebbal flyover. Just before you enter the city. Even if you take the left, you can come up the ramp and join the same road." Others pointed out the oddity of having both Bengaluru and Bangaluru listed within the same city. "Fun fact: Bengaluru, K.R Pura, Bangaluru all are there in Bengaluru itself. Don't know what difference they're trying to interpret," one user quipped.

The typo has also led to discussions about the quality and consistency of public signage in Bengaluru. While many found the mistake amusing, others took the opportunity to highlight more serious issues, such as the lack of proper signage in certain areas. "With these kinds of directions, even a seasoned Bangalorean will get lost in the traffic," one user commented. Another pointed out that, despite the typo, the sign at least offered some guidance, unlike many other areas where roads are often without clear markers, especially when construction work is underway.

The incident has also sparked debates about the effectiveness of digital navigation tools like Google Maps, with some users noting that these tools often struggle to provide accurate directions in areas affected by ongoing infrastructure projects. "In many places like Silk Board, Google Maps doesn't guide properly when there's bridge work, metro construction, or road diversions," one user shared.