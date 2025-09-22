Spirit of Wipro Run’s historic 20th edition celebrated by over 62,000 participants worldwide

Bengaluru: Wipro Limited, a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company, celebrated the 20th edition of the Spirit of Wipro Run with over 62,000 global participants that included Wipro employees, their families and friends, clients, and partners. The event took place in more than 100 cities worldwide – including Bengaluru, New Jersey, Dubai, and London – demonstrating Wipro’s commitment to wellbeing, community engagement, and purpose. Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, Wipro Limited, flagged off the event at the iconic Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, and Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited, led the run in East Brunswick, New Jersey. “For two decades, the Spirit of Wipro Run has united our global communities in purpose and progress,” said Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources Officer, Wipro Limited. “This year, with over 14,000 participants in Bengaluru alone—the highest ever—we celebrate not just a number, but the spirit of togetherness that defines Wipro. It demonstrates a legacy built on values, and a future that inspires positive action.”

This run brings together employees from Wipro Limited, Wipro Enterprises, Premji Invest, Azim Premji Foundation, and Azim Premji University. Each registration is matched by a corporate contribution through Wipro Cares – the employee engagement arm of the Wipro Foundation – benefitting over 85 non-profit organizations globally. These partnerships focus on advancing healthcare initiatives and access to education for underprivileged communities, and build awareness towards environmental sustainability. Additionally, all registrations and event operations have been managed through an in-house custom-built platform, ensuring a seamless experience for participants.

The Spirit of Wipro Run covers more than 100 locations worldwide – including Bengaluru, New Jersey, Toronto, London, Zurich, Dubai, Singapore, and Sydney. In Bengaluru, the Spirit of Wipro Run is integrated with the Wipro Bengaluru Marathon. Also held on the 21st of September, the 12th edition of this Marathon saw an inspiring turnout of over 35,000 runners, including some of India’s finest elite athletes, reaffirming the city’s passion for fitness and community spirit. In 2025, Wipro proudly marked its third consecutive year as the title sponsor of the Wipro Bengaluru Marathon.